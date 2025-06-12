Sapient Capital LLC Has $22.90 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $183.29 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $183.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.50. The company has a market capitalization of $285.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

