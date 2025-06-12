Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

