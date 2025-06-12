Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $183.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $183.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

