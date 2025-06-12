Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $14.89 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,249 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.3% in the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $415.25 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $156.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

