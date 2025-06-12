Davis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 135.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,743,262,000 after buying an additional 1,373,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,593,940,000 after buying an additional 3,218,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,505,967,000 after buying an additional 1,187,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after buying an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

