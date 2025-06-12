Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 312,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 107,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
