Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5%

PEP opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

