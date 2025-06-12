Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,013,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,119,000 after buying an additional 119,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,056,000 after buying an additional 304,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.14 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

