Balanced Wealth Group LLC Has $740,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $602,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

