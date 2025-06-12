Total Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.63 and a 200 day moving average of $196.43. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

