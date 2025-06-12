Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lessened by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $602,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.43. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.