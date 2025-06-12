May Barnhard Investments LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

May Barnhard Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.63 and a 200 day moving average of $196.43. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

