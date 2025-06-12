apricus wealth LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Latko Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $629.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $567.75 and its 200-day moving average is $594.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

