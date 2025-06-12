Members Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Members Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.5% of Members Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Members Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

