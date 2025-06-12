Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $79.93 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,524 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.8% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $79,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.34.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $265.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.22. The company has a market cap of $254.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.77 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,047.50. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $1,120,391.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,312.44. The trade was a 41.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.



