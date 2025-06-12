Fortitude Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fortitude Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $116.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

