Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.0% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

