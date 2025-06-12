Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 318 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $520.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

