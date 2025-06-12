Fifth Third Bancorp Has $105.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,633 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $105,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after buying an additional 2,164,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after buying an additional 1,868,602 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.