Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $71,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $231.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

