iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,879 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

IJR opened at $108.82 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.