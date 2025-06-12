Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 7,466 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,466 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.25, for a total transaction of $5,235,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,615,490. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, June 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,802 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.96, for a total transaction of $5,476,691.92.

On Friday, June 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $1,025,052.06.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $694.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $597.08 and a 200 day moving average of $617.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 46,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.