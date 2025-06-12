Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 7,275 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Pfizer by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 331,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

