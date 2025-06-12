Exchange Bank Sells 101 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Exchange Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $180.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.