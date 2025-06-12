Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,195 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 3.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 448.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $764.75 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $773.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $656.45 and a 200 day moving average of $628.59. The firm has a market cap of $213.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total transaction of $1,124,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total value of $48,116,427.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,460,107.21. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,408 shares of company stock worth $213,441,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

