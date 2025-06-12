Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Echo45 Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Echo45 Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

