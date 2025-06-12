Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 1,689 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,400,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,795,262,000 after buying an additional 583,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,498,363,000 after purchasing an additional 189,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,045,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,677,000 after buying an additional 710,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $262.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.53. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.59.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total transaction of $435,861.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,663.84. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

