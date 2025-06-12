Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Define Financial LLC

Define Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.3% of Define Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Define Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VWO opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

