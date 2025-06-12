FY2025 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Lifted by Scotiabank

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $7.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.70. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EOG. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

