Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Shares of DIS opened at $119.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

