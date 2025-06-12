Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for ROK Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.21.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $325.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.52 and a 200-day moving average of $279.56. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $328.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $81,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,431.97. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,950.68. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

