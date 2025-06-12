McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $502,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 551.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,146 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,072,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,807 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,278,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $217.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day moving average is $225.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.