Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $552.86 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

