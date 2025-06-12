Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

ROP opened at $569.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $563.01 and a 200-day moving average of $558.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

