Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 100 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Linde by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Linde by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $468.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.95. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

