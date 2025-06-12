Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- GameStop Turns a Profit, But Core Business Keeps Shrinking
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Other AI Chipmaker: Why Marvell’s Dip Is a Buy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.