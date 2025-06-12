Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

