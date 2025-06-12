Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,729,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,926 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Visa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,526,660,000 after purchasing an additional 866,596 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,356,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Visa by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of V stock opened at $373.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,479. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
