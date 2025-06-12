SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 275 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 724.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

