Sapient Capital LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $24,136,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $408.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.54. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.00 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

