Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.360-7.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of PM opened at $183.29 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $183.94. The stock has a market cap of $285.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

