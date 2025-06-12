Transform Wealth LLC Sells 289 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $141.77 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

