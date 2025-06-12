Zacks Research Predicts Stronger Earnings for T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $230.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $171.18 and a one year high of $276.49.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,721,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

