Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 6,926 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $40,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,969 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,619,000 after acquiring an additional 994,639 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. CJS Securities cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of STZ opened at $168.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $265.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.