InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director John A. Kritzmacher Sells 519 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $117,631.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,777.10. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $221.94 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $231.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

