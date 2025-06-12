CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Charles P. Carey Sells 500 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $269.65 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $817,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $29,109,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

