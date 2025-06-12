Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $52.37 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $52,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $232.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,956 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

