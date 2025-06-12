Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

