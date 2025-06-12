Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.36. The company has a market cap of $493.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $198.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oracle stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

