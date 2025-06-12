West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 4.1%

NYSE LMT opened at $457.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

