West Oak Capital LLC Sells 950 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

